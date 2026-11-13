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Medium Build: ‘Fun’ Facts
By Mike Greenhaus,8 days ago
It’s only been two years since Medium Build released their major-label debut, the breakthrough LP, 2024’s Country, on Island Records, but in that time Nick Carpenter, the group’s primary creative voice, has experienced a lot of life. Thanks to the album’s success, Carpenter and his ever-evolving folk-rooted, R&B-inspired modern-rock outfit have toured the world, winning over fans across the once stringent indie-jam divide thanks to their high-energy headlining shows and marquee spots at carefully curated events like Newport Folk and Bonnaroo. He’s shared the stage with such divergent names as Role Model, Tyler Childers, Holly Humberstone, Briston Maroney and FINNEAS and recently opened for Mumford & Sons on their arena tour, sitting in on famed stages like New York’s Madison Square Garden along the way. In that time, the once hard-partying musician also made the decision to face his alcoholism head-on after a particularly dark night and subsequent crash in Birmingham, Ala. during the fall of 2024.