undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Mothers of Invention: Freak Out! 60th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition
By Jeff Tamarkin,8 days ago
It’s the summer of 1966 and a suburban boy who’s just entered his teens is exercising his favorite pastime: looking at new records in the local department store. He mostly buys singles because that’s all he can afford on his allowance, but sometimes he can spring for an album. He’s already got Pet Sounds and the brand-new Blonde on Blonde and he’s saving up for the new Beatles album, which he read in a magazine they’re going to call Revolver. But on this day, he’s only got enough pocket change to buy one LP. It’s got to be a good one, a sure thing.