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Football Hosts Georgetown For Senior Day On Saturday
7 days ago
BRONX, N.Y. – The Fordham University football team will host the Georgetown Hoyas at Moglia Stadium on Saturday, November 14, at 12:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on SNY and ESPN+ with Andrew Bogusch (play-by-play) and Andrew Posadas (analyst) on the call, and on WFUV (90.7 FM) and the WFUV Sports YouTube channel, with Tucker Austin (play-by-play) handling the announcing duties.