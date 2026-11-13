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Of 170 game studio closures since 2022, 51% were in North America and 42% in Europe | Amir Satvat
By Dean Takahashi,9 days ago
Hollywood & Games returns to Los Angeles on December 10, bringing together 250+ executives, founders, investors and decision-makers at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater. Explore the business of entertainment's biggest partnership through independent, journalist-led conversations on IP, investment, storytelling and new opportunities across gaming and Hollywood. Space is limited. Secure your seat today.