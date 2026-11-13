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US cracks down on North Korean cryptocurrency-theft scheme, recovers more Binance funds
By Eric Geller,8 days ago
The U.S. government said Thursday that it undermined North Korea’s cryptocurrency-theft operations by seizing infrastructure associated with a complex social-engineering campaign and recovering some of the funds that Pyongyang stole from Binance. Federal agents obtained a court’s permission to seize more than 900 webcam videos that North Korea used...