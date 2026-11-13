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Southern Vermont Employee Ownership Forum
By BDCC,9 days ago
What Southern Vermont Heard at the Employee Ownership Forum. On Friday, November 6, the turnout was great. Local business owners, co-op members, and our partners in business and government filled the Winston Prouty Center in Brattleboro to work on a question most owners put off: what happens to the business when I step away. BDCC and the Vermont Employee Ownership Center (VEOC) hosted the Southern Vermont Employee Ownership Forum, and we want to share what we covered and what I’d ask owners to do next.
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