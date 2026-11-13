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Baby sloth welcomed at Zoo Atlanta. When can you see fuzzy critter?
9 days ago
Two new fuzzy arrivals made their debut at Zoo Atlanta last week, ending a two year drought on adorable black and white creatures. Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang appeared to guests for the first time on Nov. 6, opening the new Panda Grove at Zoo Atlanta after more than $6 million in renovations. The pandas are here in Atlanta on a 10-year loan from Chinese research institutes.