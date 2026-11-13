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Ligature Resistant Solid Surface Sink
By Editorial Advisory Board,7 days ago
Behavioral Safety has a patented CS730 Ligature Resistant Solid Surface Sink for behavioral health and high-risk patient bathrooms. The sink comes with an anti-fungal solid surface, and is contoured to prevent ligature attachment. Suitable for new construction or a retrofit, it pairs with the TC720 ligature-resistant trap cover. The product is engineered to support up to up to 500 pounds and it meets ADA height and clearance specifications when installed properly.