undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lemons Headers Introduces Scan•Design•Build Custom Headers For Nearly Any Engine Swap
By Josh Leatherwood,8 days ago
Some of the most exciting news to come out of SEMA 2026 was an announcement by the exhaust virtuosos at Lemons Headers. If you know Lemons, you know the company does a fantastic job at creating custom tubes for big-block Chevys. But in reality, Lemons is so much more, with applications spanning big-blocks, small-blocks, LS engines, and now, pretty much any build you can imagine.