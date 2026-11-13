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Dentures are quietly costing DSOs margin. Going digital hasn’t fixed it yet.
By GroupDentistryNow,4 days ago
How a two-appointment workflow gives clinicians a reason to adopt, and keeps a network on one standard. More than 40 million Americans wear dentures. They rely on them to eat, to speak, to smile in photos, and to feel like themselves. Yet getting a denture still resembles something much closer to the 1990s than the 2020s. Clinicians and patients experience five or six appointments stretched over months, adjustment after adjustment, and the result depends heavily on the dental lab, or even technician, that made it.