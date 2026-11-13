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Cities Have Collapsed Over Dug-Out Foundations for 2,000 Years
By Gregory Gann,8 days ago
When a three-story apartment building in Flatbush, Brooklyn lurched sideways into a neighboring excavation pit on November 12, 2026, killing eight people and injuring nearly twenty more, the question investigators asked first was ancient: did someone dig away the ground holding that building up? The answer, still being written, echoes two millennia of the same catastrophic oversight.