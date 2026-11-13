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Blazers, Portland likely to miss December deadline for Moda Center reno deal, jeopardizing state funding
9 days ago
Portland leaders and the Trail Blazers “will almost certainly be unable to finalize a deal by next month that would pave the way” for a $600M renovation of the Moda Center and keep the team in town, “jeopardizing more than half the money pledged to the proposed taxpayer-funded project,” according to Shane Dixon Kavanaugh of the Portland OREGONIAN. Sources said that Blazers officials “still have not formally weighed in” on a term sheet approved months ago by the Portland City Council or sketched the community benefit and project labor agreements, “nor has the team produced the architectural renderings or budget for the proposed makeover” as requested by state, city and Multnomah County government leaders. Sources said that absent these key components, city lawmakers tasked with reviewing and approving a final agreement “will not do so before a December deadline the state set to unlock” its $365M contribution toward the deal. A botched December deadline “would be a stunning setback, though not necessarily a fatal one.” The Blazers’ existing lease with the city doesn’t expire until 2030, “providing time for both sides to return to the drawing board.” But it “remains unclear how negotiations would unfold without the promise of the state money” (Portland OREGONIAN, 11/13).