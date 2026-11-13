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Seahawks to add retro white jerseys in ’27
8 days ago
The arrival of the retro white Seahawks jerseys next season will “satisfy a strong contingent of the fanbase who would rather see the white throwback than the electric green uniforms” that have been worn at times for the past several years, according to Tim Booth of the SEATTLE TIMES. Those will be “phased out” with the arrival of the 1990s road whites in 2027, leaving the two primary uniforms, the blue and white throwbacks and the special rivalry uniforms that debuted last year as the remaining five options. The Seahawks will “join just a few NFL teams that have home and road throwbacks as part of their rotation.” The announcement of the jerseys came in September at the introductory news conference for the Khosla family as the new owners of the Seahawks. However, adding those jerseys was a “process that started several years ago, soon after the blue throwbacks made their debut.” Figuring out what new merchandise to tie in with the white throwbacks “is a significant part of the process.” The Seahawks are “likely to debut the throwbacks in advertising and social campaigns next summer,” similar to how they did when the blue jerseys returned (SEATTLE TIMES, 11/12).