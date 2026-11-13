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Mesa, Garfield and Montrose road work, Nov. 14 to 22: I-70 detour at Beavertail Tunnel
By Western Slope Trellis Staff,9 days ago
Eastbound I-70 traffic is routed around the Beavertail Tunnel in De Beque Canyon, Fourth Street in downtown Grand Junction stays closed, Patterson Road stays at one westbound lane at 25 Road through Nov. 21, and Miami Road in Montrose closes for a day Wednesday in this rundown of road work for the weekend and the week of Nov. 16.
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