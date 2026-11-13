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PRESS RELEASE: Indy Rallies for Safer Streets on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
9 days ago
The following is a press release written by Anthony Cherolis for Central Indiana Cycling. This weekend, Nov 14th and 15th, communities across the U.S. and around the globe will observe World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, a time to mourn and remember those killed and injured in traffic crashes and to call on leaders to prioritize safety in their policies and street designs to prevent further tragedies.
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