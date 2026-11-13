undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
White paper: Training facilities reshape women's sports sponsorships
8 days ago
A white paper released by global design firm Populous and advisory firm Comeback Ventures outlines that companies are “reimagining what sponsoring” a state-of-the-art women’s sports training facility looks like as the facilities are “now necessary for franchises to attract the best players and staff and survive in a fiercely competitive landscape,” according to Melanie Anzidei of THE ATHLETIC. Stakeholders providing insights for their findings include Denver Summit, RAJ Sports, Sequel, Unrivaled and sports investment banking firm Whitecap Sports Group. Per the report, sponsors in professional women’s sports are “finding ways to establish immersive engagement through their partnerships, rather than treating brand exposure as static inventory, signaling new opportunities for teams and their sponsors.” This will “likely grow” as more teams invest in these facilities, which “require outstanding capital that can be fueled by these partnerships, and as the women’s sports space continues to grow.” The white paper states that a facility “offers a daily environment for athletes and staff, production hubs for digital and social content, locations for youth development and mentorship and a year-round destination for fans and local communities.” Anzidei: “In other words, more touchpoints for brands to engage with athletes and fans” (THE ATHLETIC, 11/12).