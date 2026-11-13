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Nadal’s Richard Mille partnership keeps paying off after retirement
8 days ago
Tennis player Rafael Nadal may have retired two years ago, but his partnership with Richard Mille “continues to pay dividends” for the Swiss watchmaker, according to Robin Swithinbank of the FINANCIAL TIMES. Since 2010, Nadal has collaborated on 11 watches bearing his name, “helping establish the company among the most expensive brands in luxury watchmaking.” The company’s growth over that period “has been substantial.” In 2010, Richard Mille said that it “sold 2,350 watches” for revenues of $87M. The privately owned brand did not disclose its latest results but, according to estimates, it “sold almost 6,000 watches last year,” generating estimated sales of $2.1B. Swithinbank reported the partnership “almost never happened” as Nadal “initially thought the approach was a joke.” Swithinbank: “Told that a luxury watchmaker wanted him to wear a watch during matches, he dismissed the idea.” But eventually, he and company founder Richard Mille began “developing a watch that could withstand the demands of professional tennis without interfering with Nadal’s performance.” The resulting RM 027 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal appeared in 2010, “establishing a collaboration that would become central to the watchmaker’s technical development and marketing.” Rather than simply featuring Nadal in advertising campaigns, Richard Mille “could demonstrate the durability of its watches by having him wear them during competition” -- which became the watchmaker’s “wider approach to sports sponsorship.” Nadal’s retirement has “removed the competitive setting that made the partnership distinctive, but Richard Mille sees scope for it to continue” (FINANCIAL TIMES, 11/12).