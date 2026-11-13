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Michael Phelps teams with Talkspace for campaign promoting men’s mental health
8 days ago
Talkspace, a virtual behavioral healthcare provider, has brought in Gold Medal-winning U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps to “discuss mental health tips for men,” according to Katie Duffy of ADWEEK. The “Rewriting the Rules” campaign launches amid Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Phelps, who is an ambassador for Talkspace, “pulled from his own mental health journey to create a list of habits that can promote healthier mindsets.” The aim of the campaign “was to ‘rewrite’ narratives surrounding masculinity that may prevent men from seeking mental health guidance through therapy.” While men are “often led to believe that stoicism and ‘dealing with it’ are the ways of manliness, Phelps and Talkspace point out the strength it takes to be honest about feelings.” The platform “offers therapy to all identity groups, but took this month as an opportunity to highlight barriers faced by men.” The “Rewriting the Rules” campaign includes “testimonies from other men who saw a change in their mental health after seeking therapy, and who experienced the toxic masculine stereotypes” (ADWEEK, 11/12).