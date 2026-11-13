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Orlando bets Jaguars’ 2027 stint can unlock bigger sports slate
9 days ago
Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said that Orlando having a successful showing hosting the Jaguars during the 2027 NFL season “could pave the way for additional NFL opportunities, while also helping to attract marquee college football games, international soccer matches and more” to the renovated Camping World Stadium, according to J.C. Carnahan of the ORLANDO BUSINESS JOURNAL. Hogan said, “It’s probably hard to overstate the importance of the Jags season in Orlando.” Carnahan wrote Florida Citrus Sports employees, city venue officials and stadium operators “collectively made the 142-mile trip to shadow” Jaguars’ employees during an NFL game. It is “part of an intensive effort aimed at ensuring Orlando is prepared” to serve as the temporary home of the team. Florida Citrus Sports has 38 employees and will “soon add an additional 22 full-time paid seasonal first-year graduates to its roster to be deployed for its various events over the next six months.” Ticket information for the 2027 season is “expected to be announced before the end of 2026.” Current Jags’ season ticket holders and FCS Stadium Pass members will be “among the first in line to select packages.” Hogan said that upgrades to the Camping World complex and surrounding area “position FCS to pursue a wider range of events across youth and amateur sports and professional football and soccer.” Along with future NFL opportunities and international soccer matches, those “include the Army vs. Navy game, college football season-opening games, College Football Playoff games and subdivisional national championships” (ORLANDO BUSINESS JOURNAL, 11/12).