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Howard County middle school teacher charged with multiple child sex crimes
By Gloria Enloe,9 days ago
A middle school teacher in Howard County faces multiple child sex crime charges. Jacob Bean, 25, of New Franklin, is charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child under 17 years of age, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of second-degree statutory rape, and five counts of sexual contact with a student. He’s being held without bond.