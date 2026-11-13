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Chicago developers propose $10B redevelopment of former Michael Reese Hospital site to lure Bears
8 days ago
A team of Chicago developers on Thursday unveiled a $10B, 100-acre development plan for the former Michael Reese Hospital site -- both “as a Hail Mary to keep the Bears in Chicago and to hit a city-imposed deadline to submit updated plans,” according to Miller & Spielman of the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES. The Bears previously dismissed the Michael Reese site, saying that it “was too narrow and posed safety concerns because the stadium would have to be built over an active rail line.” But with Capri Investment Group founder Quintin Primo joining GRIT Chicago, the group of developers and investors led by Farpoint Development that purchased the Michael Reese site, the partners have “nearly doubled the size of the proposed Bronzeville Lakefront development.” They shared “grand plans to redevelop a large portion of the South Side into a sports, entertainment and cultural district that would, of course, be anchored by a domed stadium at the widest portion of the trapezoid-shaped site.” To further lure the Bears, Capri and its investment partners said that they were “willing to purchase the team’s Arlington Heights property.” When asked if the updated plans were shared with the Bears, McLaurin Development Partners founder & CEO Zeb McLaurin said that he team “will leave ‘no stone unturned’ when it comes to communicating the benefits of the site” (CHICAGO SUN-TIMES, 11/12).
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