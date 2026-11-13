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Liberty’s $80M practice facility not expected to be ready for start of 2027 training camp
8 days ago
The Liberty’s $80M state-of-the-art practice facility is “not expected to be ready in time for the start of next year’s training camp,” according to Kenney & Lewis of the N.Y. POST. When the Liberty announced the project plans in March 2025, the team expected the project to be done at some point next year. Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment COO Marissa Shorenstein said in a statement Thursday evening that that “remains unchanged.” She said, “While the facility will not be ready for the start of next season, we are working toward delivering what we believe will be among the best training facilities in all of professional sports and we can’t wait to share it with our players, staff and the community.” Sources said that there have “been discussions about possibly putting several million dollars into HSS Training Center,” where the Nets practice, to set up shop for next season in the meantime. Shorenstein noted that “no decisions have been made regarding a change to the Liberty’s practice location in the interim while their new facility is being built” (N.Y. POST, 11/12).