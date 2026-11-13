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N.Y. court rejects FIFA’s bid to block UEFA’s pursuit of documents tied to failed FFE plan
9 days ago
FIFA’s legal efforts to prevent UEFA from securing disclosure documents from Thrive Capital and JP Morgan related to the collapsed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) scheme “have been thrown out by a court” in N.Y., according to Sam Brookes of the London INDEPENDENT. UEFA had threatened to boycott FIFA competitions and, last month, demanded answers regarding a series of questions about FFE and broader concerns under Infantino’s presidency. Those enquiries “focused on the decision to give exclusivity to Thrive Capital to lead the group of private investors.” Thursday’s judgment in Manhattan means FIFA’s motion to intervene “has been rejected,” although it is understood “another court decision is required to grant the release of documents.” Furthermore, FIFA insists that the ruling “has not ordered the explicit disclosure of documents, such as those related to FFE, with the world footballing governing body putting out a statement addressing such reports.” The ruling comes ahead of March’s FIFA election, with President Gianni Infantino set to run as he seeks a fourth term (London INDEPENDENT, 11/13). In London, Martyn Ziegler noted UEFA’s U.S.-based lawyers are “now set to push ahead with applications for the documents to be disclosed, which will be decided by another court.” The court ruling said that the UEFA application for disclosure was made “for use in a contemplated criminal proceeding to be brought against Gianni Infantino ... in Switzerland” (London TIMES, 11/12).