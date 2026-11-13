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A Stray Dog Crossed a Border in 1925 and Triggered a Greek Invasion
By Jacob Miller,3 days ago
On the morning of October 18, 1925, a Greek border officer had every reason to expect an ordinary day — a cold autumn watch on a scrubby Macedonian hillside, the kind of posting that dulled the senses with its tedium. Then a dog ran the wrong way across a border, a soldier ran after it, and within a week two countries stood on the edge of war.