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Pochettino leaves USMNT better than he found it, but short of ultimate goal
9 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the USMNT to take over as manager of Premier League club Manchester United is, in the short term, “awkward for the USMNT; but viewed through a longer lens,” it is “neither disastrous nor surprising,” according to Tenorio & Bushnell of THE ATHLETIC. Players and executives alike would “rather Pochettino stay, of course, but if he were going to leave -- which always felt like a probability, given his frequent public comments about European ambitions -- late-2026 was the least messy time to do it.” Pochettino “did his job this fall; he integrated young players, maintained a strong culture and won games.” Pochettino’s U.S. legacy is “a complicated one.” He leaves with the USMNT “better than he found it.” But he “failed to win a trophy” and his team “flopped in the one game he was essentially hired to win,” the World Cup round-of-16 match against Belgium (THE ATHLETIC, 11/13).