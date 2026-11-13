undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sodexo Live’s Belinda Oakley promoted, but will maintain leadership of North America division
By Bret McCormick,9 days ago
BELINDA OAKLEY has been promoted to CEO of Sodexo Live’s global business, an expansion on her position the last three years overseeing Sodexo Live’s North American division specifically. The move follows Sodexo Live CEO NATHALIE BELLON-SZABO’s elevation to Chairwoman of Sodexo’s global board of directors. Bellon-Szabo’s new role...