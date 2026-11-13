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Man sentenced for Pentagon City bathroom attack charged in new restroom incident
By ARLnow.com,9 days ago
A man sentenced last month for attacking a woman at a Pentagon City bathroom now faces an attempted abduction charge over another restroom incident a few blocks away. Koby Berry, 28, is accused of blocking a man from leaving a public restroom on the 1600 block of S. Hayes Street last Saturday afternoon (Nov. 7) and making inappropriate comments to him, according to Arlington County police. The man got out of the restroom and went for help.
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