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Lions bring fan festivities, legends to Munich ahead of Patriots matchup
9 days ago
Locals say that Munich is “buzzing as Lions greats and their fans bring the city to life” ahead of the team’s first international game since 2015, when Detroit takes on the Patriots at Allianz Arena on Sunday, according to Nolan Bianchi of the DETROIT NEWS. The Hofbräuhaus, a historic Munich beer hall, was “packed from door to door most of Thursday” as Lions legends and Pro Football HOFers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson appeared. In addition to the events at Hofbräuhaus, the Lions also “opened a pop-up shop around the corner at a boutique called Marco Polo, featuring limited-edition Lions-in-Munich merchandise and memorabilia.” The Fan Fest kicks off Friday and goes through Saturday, featuring “giveaways, games, photo opportunities, food trucks, Lions cheerleaders, and special guest appearances headlined by a performance from Detroit rapper Big Sean” (DETROIT NEWS, 11/12).