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Is the geopolitical risk premium fading from oil prices?
9 days ago
(Oil & Gas 360) – Crude oil prices were headed for a second consecutive weekly decline Friday as expectations of reduced U.S. military escalation against Iran eased immediate concerns about Middle Eastern supply disruptions. However, continuing attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure, combined with rising U.S. petroleum inventories, are creating competing pressures on global oil markets.