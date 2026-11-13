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Building suddenly collapses in Illinois, sending people running for cover
By Justin Boggs,9 days ago
A building collapse in Aurora, Illinois, was captured on video Wednesday, sending people on nearby streets running for cover. Aurora police said three people were injured when the building’s brick exterior crumbled onto the road below. The injuries were considered minor. Following the collapse, firefighters conducted a controlled demolition...