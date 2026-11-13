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The unique pregame food choice that caused Giants' Cam Skattebo to vomit on sideline
9 days ago
Well that's one pregame snack option he won't repeat — after it repeated on him. In the first half of Thursday night's against the Washington Commanders, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was seen throwing up as he sat on the sidelines. An in-game report during the broadcast stated he vomited at his feet, right onto the turf of MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.