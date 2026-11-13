undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OKC Thunder Announce Ajay Mitchell Injury Update Ahead of Clippers Game
By Adel Ahmad,8 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder is the most injury-ravaged team in basketball, a tough reality it must face.The Thunder's injury concerns started early in the season when former All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams fractured his ankle, with those concerns continuing this week after rising star guard Ajay Mitchell sprained his ankle in the Thunder's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.Mitchell, 24, could return to the court Friday.