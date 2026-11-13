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Jalen Green Trade Rumors Heat Up As Suns Reportedly Seek Proven Point Guard
By Vishwesha Kumar,9 days ago
Jalen Green scored 12 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, then watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench as Devin Booker closed out a 101–96 Phoenix Suns win. One rotation decision won't determine Green's future, but it captured how much his role has changed. The Suns once insisted Houston Rockets include him in the Kevin Durant trade. Now rival teams are wondering whether Phoenix would move him for a point guard.