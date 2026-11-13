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Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Scores 18 points in win
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Dosunmu produced 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 133-94 victory over Dallas. Dosunmu capitalized on his scoring opportunities while also making his presence felt at the other end. His consistent role on offense with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined should continue to reflect an uptick in both his season-long numbers and usage rate. He's averaging a career-high 18.1 points per game this season.