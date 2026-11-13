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‘Lean Strongly Toward (Kyrie) Irving Staying Put’ – NBA Insider Deals a Blow To Heat, Rockets in Trade Sweepstakes for Mavericks Star
By Tushar Bahl,8 days ago
Amid speculation surrounding Kyrie Irving's future, The Athletic's Sam Amick believes that the 34-year-old will likely remain with the Dallas Mavericks through the Feb. 11 trade deadline. The NBA insider made that call Friday, one day after the Mavericks' blowout loss in Minnesota, even while reporting that rival teams continue...