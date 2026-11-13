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Must-See 65: The plan to kill the NBA back-to-back and re-energize the sport's biggest stars
By Tom Haberstroh,7 days ago
It was well past midnight when the Philadelphia 76ers touched down in Charlotte. The star-studded team was in the middle of a back-to-back prepping for its league-high seventh game in just 12 days. You could call it an NBA "short night." Friday night in Philadelphia: a 7:30 p.m. ET national TV game against the defending champion New York Knicks. Shower, bus, shuffle onto the team plane for a nearly 500-mile trip down the coast. At the earliest, lights out at 2 a.m. ET. Then Saturday: an early 6 p.m. ET tip against the Hornets on Halloween.