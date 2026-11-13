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Magic's Tristan da Silva: Participates in shootaround
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Da Silva (calf) participated in the Magic's morning shootaround and remains questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Da Silva has already missed multiple games due to the calf issue, but this is a step in the right direction. His participation in shootaround is a positive sign, but he'll still need to be cleared before Orlando can count on him for frontcourt minutes against the Bucks.