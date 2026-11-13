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Miami Heat Get Great News as 2x NBA All-Star SG ‘Would Like’ to Join Giannis
By Adel Ahmad,8 days ago
It's been a rollercoaster start to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in the Miami Heat. Six losses from the first 11 games shows a team in transition but questions will be asked if results don't improve in the long run.The good news is that Miami is still an enticing destination for some top stars and the Heat could still consider another significant addition before the deadline.According to NBA insider Jake Fischer Miami is a spot that Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine would "like to go to."LaVine, 31, has only four postseason games on his belt in his career and could fancy a move elsewhere.