undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carmelo Anthony fires back at Doc Rivers over Giannis Antetokounmpo criticism
By Nathan Yasis,8 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo became the focus of discussion on the latest episode of 7 PM In Brooklyn, where Carmelo Anthony addressed Doc Rivers' controversial remarks about coaching the former Milwaukee Bucks superstar. Rivers made the comments during an appearance on Bill Simmons' podcast, questioning the two-time MVP's basketball IQ and claiming he relies on just one offensive approach: driving to the basket.