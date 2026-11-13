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Copperhill flood recovery continues as volunteers help clean up, distribute supplies
By Mary-Beth Mangrum,9 days ago
As Copperhill and McCaysville continue recovering from devastating flooding, neighbors and local businesses are stepping up to help those affected. A supply center remains open at Copperhill City Hall, and the city says volunteers are still available for cleanup and debris removal. A community supply center opened at Copperhill City...
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