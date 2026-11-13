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Lakers Receive Major Luka Doncic Injury News Ahead of Sunday’s Game vs Suns
By Adel Ahmad,8 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive winning streak on Wednesday night as they dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks 123-112. JJ Redick's team has now won seven in a row and will aim for eight Sunday on the road against the Phoenix Suns.The biggest team news ahead of the game is that superstar guard Luka Doncic looks certain to play. The Slovenian went off during the fourth quarter on Wednesday with an ankle injury. However, that looks to be a scare and nothing more.According to Bleacher Report, the Lakers will most likely have the full privilege of the league's current leading scorer on Sunday."Luka Doncic woke up with no pain in his ankle on Thursday and is feeling good, per @ShamsCharania. Luka injured his ankle on a step-back but is expected to play in the Lakers' next game," Bleacher Report wrote in a post. Doncic, 27, tweaked his right ankle after landing awkwardly after hitting a step-back jumper. He managed to make a free throw for the and-one before going off with just over four minutes left and didn't return.