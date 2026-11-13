undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Teams monitoring Anthony Black's situation with Magic ahead of trade deadline
By HoopsHype,8 days ago
All of which has rival executives wondering if Anthony Black might eventually be available. The 22-year-old guard didn't come to terms with the Magic on an extension during the summer, and is now on track to be a restricted free agent next offseason. And considering the massive deals already on Orlando's books, with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs all making north of $30 million annually on long-term deals, the confusion about how Black's payday might fit in has heightened the curiosity among his admirers. Yet team and league sources with knowledge of the Magic's thinking pushed back on the idea that Black might ultimately be the odd man out.