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Index Industries Raises $50 Million In Seed Funding
By Editorial,8 days ago
STechCompanyNews.com helps you discover the latest insights on AI, venture funding, innovative companies, and the software tools shaping the future. Real estate infrastructure platform Index Industries emerged from stealth after securing a $50M seed funding round, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, to build technology that transforms U.S. residential housing into a broadly investable asset class.