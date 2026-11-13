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Leadership Beckley seeks donations for Giving Circle Fund
By Caleb Pearl,9 days ago
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Members of this year’s Leadership Beckley class are asking the community to donate to the program’s Giving Circle Fund. Leadership Beckley is the leadership development program of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. The program’s 2019-2020 class created the fund at the Beckley Area Foundation. The foundation manages the money, and Leadership Beckley classes advise how it is used.