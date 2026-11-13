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Snow has arrived, some accumulation likely
By Jay Polk,9 days ago
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The rain and snow have arrived today. Temperatures this morning were in the upper 30s and lower 40s in most areas, and the temperatures determined the precipitation type. The colder areas saw a mix of rain and snow, the coldest areas saw snow, and the warmer areas saw a cold rain. Fortunately, with this being the first snow of the season, none of the roads became snow-covered. The rest of the day features similar conditions, as temperatures do not show much variance.