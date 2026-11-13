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Comforting Mushroom Barley Soup
5 days ago
Made with a rich mushroom broth, this hearty plant-based soup is packed with umami flavor. Each servings provides 11 grams of fiber!. When I used to work in healthcare, I would often go grocery shopping on Friday night so that I could wake up early on Saturday and shoot a recipe for my site. This was when we lived in California, not far from Whole Foods. I would do my shopping for the week then swing by the hot bar afterwards to grab something for dinner.