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Tomb of Apocalypse #4 unleashes the Horsemen (PREVIEW)
By Austin Gorton,9 days ago
Through the years, Apocalypse has had many different Horsemen (“Horsemen of Apocalypse” is an idea that basically writes itself), from the original gold-masked ones led by a transformed Angel to Caliban, Hulk and Wolverine, the “plucked from time” Final Horsemen which included the Civil War drummer, all the way to his Krakoa era children. Also, there was that time he made Gambit a Horseman and gave him poison fart powers, which the creators of X-Men ’97 looked at and said, “Yeah, that’s a great story, let’s adapt that as the climax to our season.”