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Grants Pass Shelter Gives Longtime Residents Until Monday to Leave, With No Promise of Return
By Diane Megaw,7 days ago
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Longtime residents of Parker’s Place Village must leave the emergency shelter by 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, before applying for readmission that afternoon, with no guaranteed return. Longtime Shelter Residents Must Vacate Before Applying to Return. Management at Parker’s Place indicated that the three-month...
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