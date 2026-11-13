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The Peteani Briefing: Examining the final build to AEW Full Gear coming out of the go-home three-hour block
9 days ago
I apologize for not coming to you last week with analysis of the build to Full Gear coming out of Blood & Guts. We’ve dealt with losing a beloved pet at too young an age, which was quite hard on my family. Some other things have come up as well so I’ve had to navigate that while keeping up with AEW. It’s healthy, even in tough times, to continue to do the things you love and so I press on here with my latest take on the build to Full Gear. I’m going to focus on the go-home episode of Dynamite and Collision and talk about how well they sold me, if I were on the fence that is, on ordering the PPV.