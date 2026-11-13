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Home for the holidays! Discover the charm of Fredericksburg Inn & Suites
By We Are Austin,9 days ago
Austin, TX — There's no place like the Texas Hill Country for the holidays! From twinkling lights and festive shopping to cozy evenings around the fire, Fredericksburg is a magical place to make memories this time of year. And just steps from historic Main Street, Fredericksburg Inn & Suites is welcoming visitors with newly renovated accommodations, special holiday savings, and plenty of signature Hill Country hospitality!
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